White House to continue online tours of Christmas decor

by Judy Kurtz - 12/06/22 6:00 AM ET
White House holiday decor
AP/Patrick Semansky
The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Seeing the holiday decorations at the White House doesn’t take leaving your own house, as the Christmastime decor is poised to go virtual once again.

The White House released its Google 360-degree Street View tour of this year’s trees, garlands and more that are decking its historic halls and rooms on Tuesday.

It’s the second year in a row that visitors can take a virtual swing through the seasonal decor. Last year’s launch of the online tours came as the White House closed its doors to in-person holiday visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual visitors can explore all the spaces that are a part of the public tour of the East Wing, including the Vermeil Room, the Green and Blue Rooms and the State Dining Room, among others. A full view of the official White House gingerbread house is also a part of the digital festivities.

For history and political junkies, Google’s tour includes factoids about the decorations and the White House itself.  

Jill Biden unveiled this year’s holiday theme, “We the People,” at the White House last week. The first lady said in a statement at the time that she aimed to “capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America” with the decorations.

The virtual glimpse comes on the same day that in-person holiday public tours kicked off at the White House. Approximately 50,000 visitors are expected at the White House during the holiday season.

Tags Christmas Holiday decor tours white house

