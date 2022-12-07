trending:

Ann Romney reveals who she thinks should play Mitt in the biopic

by Judy Kurtz - 12/07/22 11:27 AM ET
Ann Romney says George Clooney’s next starring role should be playing her husband on the big screen.

The wife of Sen. Mitt Romney didn’t miss a beat when ITK asked her and the Utah Republican who would be the best choice for a Hollywood-style portrayal of him.

“Oh, I’d definitely pick George,” Ann Romney said with a smile, as her husband started chuckling.

“Oh, yeah,” the senator exclaimed. “Don’t I wish!”

The Romneys may have had Clooney on the brain, as ITK caught up with them at a recent gala where the performer was being honored.

Several comedians have taken a crack at playing the 2012 Republican presidential nominee on TV, including Jason Sudeikis on “Saturday Night Live” and Jimmy Fallon on his late-night NBC show. Romney even joined in on Fallon’s impression of him, appearing in a 2015 sketch alongside the “Tonight Show” host called “Mitt in the Mirror.”

While Clooney famously took on the role of a fictional politician — playing a governor in 2013’s “The Ides of March” — the actor hasn’t yet depicted a real-life one in the movies.

Romney, 75, also appears to be a big fan of the Academy Award winner.

“George Clooney starred in my favorite movie, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’” he said.

