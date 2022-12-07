Ann Romney reveals who she thinks should play Mitt in the biopic
Ann Romney says George Clooney’s next starring role should be playing her husband on the big screen.
The wife of Sen. Mitt Romney didn’t miss a beat when ITK asked her and the Utah Republican who would be the best choice for a Hollywood-style portrayal of him.
“Oh, I’d definitely pick George,” Ann Romney said with a smile, as her husband started chuckling.
“Oh, yeah,” the senator exclaimed. “Don’t I wish!”
The Romneys may have had Clooney on the brain, as ITK caught up with them at a recent gala where the performer was being honored.
Several comedians have taken a crack at playing the 2012 Republican presidential nominee on TV, including Jason Sudeikis on “Saturday Night Live” and Jimmy Fallon on his late-night NBC show. Romney even joined in on Fallon’s impression of him, appearing in a 2015 sketch alongside the “Tonight Show” host called “Mitt in the Mirror.”
While Clooney famously took on the role of a fictional politician — playing a governor in 2013’s “The Ides of March” — the actor hasn’t yet depicted a real-life one in the movies.
Romney, 75, also appears to be a big fan of the Academy Award winner.
“George Clooney starred in my favorite movie, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’” he said.