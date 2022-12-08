Jill Biden to join Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott for HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas’

First lady Jill Biden will join couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott for a tour of the White House’s annual holiday decorations that will air on HGTV this weekend, the network announced Thursday.

HGTV hosts its “White House Christmas” annually, and this year’s special will feature Scott, who co-hosts the network’s “Property Brothers” franchise, and his girlfriend Deschanel, a three-time Golden Globe-nominated actress.

“Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included,” Scott said in a statement. “I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day.”

The special premieres at 6 p.m. eastern on Sunday on HGTV and will also be available the same day for streaming on Discovery+.

The first lady unveiled this year’s White House holiday decor theme, “We The People,” late last month.

This year’s decor features more than 83,600 holiday lights, 25 wreaths and 77 Christmas trees, with 50,000 visitors expected to pass through the White House during the holiday season.

The annual gingerbread White House includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough and 30 pounds of chocolate.

This year’s gingerbread house is also displayed alongside a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the Constitution was written and signed.

The decor also features a menorah constructed from wood removed from the White House decades ago.

Jane Latman, the president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, HGTV’s parent company, said the network has hosted the special for more than two decades.

“The message woven into this year’s theme, We the People, reminds us that coming together is what makes the holidays special, so curl up under a warm blanket and enjoy the magic with your loved ones,” Latman said in a statement.