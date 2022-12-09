trending:

Alexandra Pelosi opens up about her father’s attack, says ‘I haven’t slept since’

by Julia Shapero - 12/09/22 2:48 PM ET
Associated Press
attends the 2009 National Arts Awards presented by Americans for the Arts at Cipriani’s 42nd Street on Monday, Oct. 5, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), opens up about the impact of the violent attack against her father and the “emotional scars” it left behind in a forthcoming interview with CBS News.

“He is getting better every day. Thank you for asking,” she told CBS’s John Dickerson in an excerpt released on Friday. “The scars are healing. I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing, but I think the emotional scars, I don’t know if those ever heal.”

Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted by an intruder at his San Francisco home in the middle of the night in late October. The alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for the Speaker and repeatedly shouted, “Where is Nancy?” 

Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands immediately after the attack and is expected to make a full recovery, the Speaker’s office said at the time.

He made his first public Washington appearance since the assault this Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors.

“I haven’t slept since the night my father was attacked,” Alexandra Pelosi told Dickerson. 

“I don’t think it’s OK for an 82-year-old man to be attacked in his home in the middle of the night because of whatever his wife does for work,” she added.

The Speaker’s daughter also lashed out at the GOP lawmakers who mocked her father in the aftermath.

“I don’t care who you are and who you vote for,” she said. “Nobody should think it is funny that an 82-year-old man got attacked in the middle of the night. And yet, like, a sitting governor and a wannabe governor and members of Congress were laughing about it.”

Donald Trump Jr. made light of the assault on social media, retweeting a photo of a pair of underwear and a hammer captioned, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” He also later retweeted an image that joked about banning hammers.

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake also faced backlash over her comments about the attack.

“Nancy Pelosi — well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said at an event just days after the attack, drawing laughs from the crowd.

The GOP widely varied in its response, with several other leading figures, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and former Vice President Mike Pence, quickly condemning the attack.

The Speaker announced in mid-November that she plans to step down from Democratic leadership in the House next Congress, after 20 years leading the party.  She had previously said her decision to step down would likely be affected by her husband’s recent attack.

HBO announced late last month that Alexandra Pelosi is releasing a documentary about her mother’s congressional career called “Pelosi in the House,” which will premiere on Tuesday.

