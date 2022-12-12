Fetterman, Pressley among New York Times list of most stylish people

Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) were included in The New York Times’s list of the 93 most stylish people of the year.

The diverse list for 2022’s most fashionable includes a typical host of celebrities — from Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Harry Styles — but also some less likely candidates.

Fetterman was featured on the list next to a photo of him wearing his traditional uniform: a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a pair of sneakers.

The Times commented that Fetterman would bring the workwear clothing brand Carhartt to Capitol Hill.

Pressley was celebrated both for her style and her work this year introducing the CROWN Act, legislation that passed the House but not the Senate.

The bill, an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, would prohibit discrimination in workplaces based on hairstyles.

The Times also praised Pressley, who has alopecia, for having “worn her bare scalp with aplomb.”

Other stylish figures who made it to the list include newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, known for her statement necklaces, and New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), selected for his “impeccably tailored suits” and referred to as the “Party Mayor.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also named. The Times shared a photo of the late monarch wearing an elegant blue dress and hat with white gloves.

“The hats. The hair. The handbags. For 70 years, Elizabeth II was not just the queen but the defining image of one,” the Times columnists wrote.

Also on the list: the James Webb Space Telescope, which has captured stunning pictures of the universe this year, and the beautiful — and invasive — spotted lanternfly.