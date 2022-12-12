trending:

Meghan says in new Netflix promo she was ‘fed to the wolves’

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/12/22 11:56 AM ET
This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary “Harry & Meghan,” directed by Liz Garbus. (Netflix via AP)

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she was “fed to the wolves” in a new trailer for the second portion of her and Prince Harry’s controversial docuseries set for release Thursday.

“To see this institutional gaslighting,” Harry says in the new trailer for “Harry and Meghan.”

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan said.

The couple stepped back as full-time working members of the royal family in 2020, later citing racism as playing a role in their decision during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry said in the trailer, a reference to his brother, Prince William, who is first in line to the British throne.

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry continued.

The first three hourlong episodes of the six-part Netflix series were released last week, chronicling the start of the couple’s relationship until after they became engaged.

Those episodes at times take aim at the British paparazzi, accusing them of being overly invasive and including racial undertones in their coverage of Meghan, a biracial American-born actress known for her role in “Suits.”

The latest trailer for the remaining episodes due out Thursday includes previously unreleased footage from the day the couple moved to California upon stepping down from some of their royal responsibilities.

“We are on the freedom flight,” Harry said in a clip included in the trailer.

The docuseries comes after Harry and the former actress, born Meghan Markle, signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2020.

