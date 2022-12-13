trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Sen. Patrick Leahy, actor in five Batman movies, has thoughts on the worst one

by Judy Kurtz - 12/13/22 3:15 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 12/13/22 3:15 PM ET
AP images
Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) says that George Clooney once quipped to Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, “You know that Batman movie that Patrick was in? He almost ruined the franchise.”

Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy has made appearances in five different Batman movies, and he says one of them was opposite one of the worst depictions of the Dark Knight.

“George would be the first one to say,” the Vermont Democrat said of 1997’s “Batman and Robin” star Clooney, “he was not the best Batman.”

“His wife once told me this,” the 82-year-old lawmaker said of the actor’s spouse, attorney Amal Clooney, “he didn’t want her to see that Batman movie.”

Leahy said that Clooney once quipped to Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, “You know that Batman movie that Patrick was in? He almost ruined the franchise.”

“I said, ‘Wait a minute — I was on the screen for one minute. You played Batman,’ ” Leahy exclaimed to the Academy Award winner.

“[Clooney] said, ‘It’s all your fault. It would’ve gone great, except for you being in the movie.’”

Leahy’s burn of Clooney as Bruce Lame came at the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, where the movie star was one of several artists receiving the prestigious award.

But Leahy acknowledged that the ribbing between him and the entertainer has been — at least mostly — in jest. 

“We tease each other like that all the time,” he said with a wide grin.

Clooney himself has frequently made light of his turn as the DC Comics superhero.

He said at an Honors-related ceremony that he’s been “lucky enough to meet millions of people in … probably 125 countries” over the years.

“And they all without exception agree, and they’ll come up to me and say specifically that ‘You sucked as Batman!’”

“It’s unifying,” Clooney, 61, cracked. “We could solve world problems if we could all just agree on more than that I sucked as Batman.”

Tags Amal Clooney Patrick Leahy

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  6. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  7. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  8. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  9. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  10. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  11. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  12. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  13. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  14. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  15. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  16. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  17. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
  18. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
Load more

Video

See all Video