Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ by death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

by Judy Kurtz - 12/15/22 9:09 AM ET
Michelle Obama says she’s “heartbroken” by the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, remembering him as someone who “radiated kindness.”

The 40-year-old dancer, a popular figure who took on a DJ and guest-hosting role on Ellen DeGeneres’s former daytime talk show, was reportedly found dead at a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday. Boss’s wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the father of three’s death.

Obama, a frequent guest on DeGeneres’s show, wrote Wednesday on Instagram that she “got to know” Boss over the years through both her Let’s Move! anti-childhood obesity initiative and her “Ellen” appearances.

“Stephen was an incredible force,” Obama wrote to her nearly 52 million followers, “someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too.”

“We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life,” Obama said.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” Obama wrote, as she urged any of her followers who were “struggling and need to talk to someone” to get help.

“Please know that you are never alone,” Obama said. “There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.”

