Trevor Noah to host the 65th annual Grammy Awards

by Christine Samra and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/15/22 2:12 PM ET
FILE – Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, his third time leading the Grammys. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(KTLA) — Trevor Noah may have just said goodbye to one television gig, but he’s got another one lined up.

Last week, Noah left “The Daily Show” after serving seven years as host.

Now, the Recording Academy has tapped the comedian to host the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row. He’s actually going to take a break from his global stand-up tour for it.

Noah shared the news on social media.

“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again,” he tweeted on Thursday morning. He revealed more in a cover story for Billboard.

CBS Television weighed in on the big news via Twitter as well.

“Well, well, well, Trevor Noah we meet again,” the network wrote cheekily.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will happen in downtown Los Angeles at Crypto.Com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023. The awards show will air on CBS.

