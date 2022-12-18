Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final

trending:

by Rachel Scully - 12/18/22 1:55 PM ET
Jared Kushner and Elon Musk look on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner were spotted enjoying the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar.

Musk live-tweeted the match between Argentina and France through text and videos.

“Duel in the Desert,” he tweeted.

“Couldn’t ask for a better game,” he added, noting the “(i)ncredible play” of both teams.

The Twitter CEO also noted that there were 24,400 tweets per second for France’s first goal, which came after Argentina had scored two goals. He said it was the “highest ever for World Cup.”

Kushner was seen standing next to Musk at the game. The former White House adviser, who is married to former President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was seen at other World Cup matches as well, including the United States’ World Cup match against England with the Trump family.

Earlier this month, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) asked the State and Defense departments for various records on Kushner’s family business. The lawmakers raised concerns about his financial interests as he influenced the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Persian Gulf.

