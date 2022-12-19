trending:

Stacey Abrams, Selena Gomez producing documentary celebrating women in music

by Judy Kurtz - 12/19/22 9:24 AM ET

Stacey Abrams
AP Photo/Ben Gray
File – Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, heads to the stage in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to concede to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is teaming up with Selena Gomez on a documentary aimed at celebrating women who have packed a cultural or political punch with their music.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star and Abrams will co-produce “Won’t be Silent” for Discovery+, the streaming network recently announced.

The project will “celebrate songs that have impacted the world on a variety of issues and the incredible female artists behind them,” Discovery+ said, calling it a “love letter” to the women in music “who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism.”

Abrams, who lost her bid against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, said of the documentary, “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world.”

“Won’t be Silent,” Abrams said, “is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.”

It’s not the first time that Gomez has joined forces with a political figure. In May, the 30-year-old actor and “My Mind and Me” singer helped lead a conversation at the White House with Jill Biden focused on mental health.

Gomez said the new production with Abrams would highlight women who “are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices.”

No release date for the doc, directed by Kristi Jacobson, was given by Discovery+.

