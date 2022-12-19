Harry, Meghan to debut new Netflix documentary focused on leaders

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are debuting a new Netflix documentary series focused on leaders — including late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate activist Greta Thunberg and feminist activist Gloria Steinem — who “fight for change.”

Netflix announced the series, “Live to Lead,” in a trailer released Monday.

Harry said the project, premiering Dec. 31, was inspired by Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,” Harry and Meghan say, quoting Mandela, “it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

The promotional spot for the series includes an interview with Ginsburg, the liberal leader of the Supreme Court who died in 2020 at 87.

“At every turn in my life, I thought, ‘Do I really want this?’ And if the answer’s yes, you find a way,” Ginsburg tells the camera.

“It’s about people who have made brave choices,” Harry, who along with his wife stepped down from his role as a full-time working member of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California, said of the series.

“Giving inspiration to the rest of us to live, to lead,” Harry, 38, said.

Other figures featured in the seven-episode series include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South African rugby team captain Siya Kolisi and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, among others, according to the teaser for the Netflix show. A Netflix representative declined to comment about Ginsburg’s participation.

The series was produced by Blackwell & Ruth, who was Mandela’s publisher, along with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The premiere of “Live to Lead” comes weeks after the couple made headlines with another documentary on the streaming platform, “Harry and Meghan.”

In the docuseries, Harry and the former “Suits” star detailed their split from the royal family, and criticized the British tabloids and the media for what they described as sensationalistic coverage of their lives.

“Live to Lead” also comes just ahead of the release of Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, “Spare,” which is poised to come out on Jan. 10.