Jill Biden says husband gives her handwritten poem every year

by Judy Kurtz - 12/19/22 4:19 PM ET
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are seen during a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

First lady Jill Biden says there’s one gift that she can always count on to receive from President Biden: handwritten poetry.

“One thing that Joe gives me every year is a poem,” Biden said Monday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The interview alongside her husband at the White House marked the couple’s first joint appearance on a daytime TV talk show.

“He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem,” Biden told Barrymore.

Asked if he personally pens the poems for his wife, the president replied, “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”

Despite the personalized bit of prose, the commander in chief — who has often quoted Irish poet Seamus Heaney’s work in his speeches — said just a poem “doesn’t quite do it” in the gift department.

“It helps,” he said. “But I really enjoy shopping for Jill for gifts.”

The Bidens tied the knot in 1977.

“He pretty much gets it right,” Jill Biden said of her spouse’s gift-giving prowess.

“Geez, God,” President Biden, 80, cracked at his wife’s characterization of his present picks.

“Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me,” Biden quipped.

