Jill Biden says husband gives her handwritten poem every year
First lady Jill Biden says there’s one gift that she can always count on to receive from President Biden: handwritten poetry.
“One thing that Joe gives me every year is a poem,” Biden said Monday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The interview alongside her husband at the White House marked the couple’s first joint appearance on a daytime TV talk show.
“He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem,” Biden told Barrymore.
Asked if he personally pens the poems for his wife, the president replied, “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”
Despite the personalized bit of prose, the commander in chief — who has often quoted Irish poet Seamus Heaney’s work in his speeches — said just a poem “doesn’t quite do it” in the gift department.
“It helps,” he said. “But I really enjoy shopping for Jill for gifts.”
The Bidens tied the knot in 1977.
“He pretty much gets it right,” Jill Biden said of her spouse’s gift-giving prowess.
“Geez, God,” President Biden, 80, cracked at his wife’s characterization of his present picks.
“Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me,” Biden quipped.