Jill Biden says husband gives her handwritten poem every year

First lady Jill Biden says there’s one gift that she can always count on to receive from President Biden: handwritten poetry.

“One thing that Joe gives me every year is a poem,” Biden said Monday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The interview alongside her husband at the White House marked the couple’s first joint appearance on a daytime TV talk show.

“He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem,” Biden told Barrymore.

Asked if he personally pens the poems for his wife, the president replied, “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”

Despite the personalized bit of prose, the commander in chief — who has often quoted Irish poet Seamus Heaney’s work in his speeches — said just a poem “doesn’t quite do it” in the gift department.

“It helps,” he said. “But I really enjoy shopping for Jill for gifts.”

The Bidens tied the knot in 1977.

“He pretty much gets it right,” Jill Biden said of her spouse’s gift-giving prowess.

“Geez, God,” President Biden, 80, cracked at his wife’s characterization of his present picks.

“Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me,” Biden quipped.