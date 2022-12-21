Pennsylvania officials mourn death of Steelers great Franco Harris

Prominent Pennsylvania political figures are sharing their condolences on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, who died on Wednesday at the age of 72.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of Franco Harris,” outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Franco was a @steelers legend, on and off the field,” Wolf added. “Sending condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

“Gisele and I are devastated by this news. We are sending our deepest condolences to Franco’s family,” Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D) wrote in a tweet. He called Harris a “selfless man” who was an “icon on and off the field.”

“It was an honor to have gotten to know him over the years,” Fetterman added. “I will miss him dearly.”

Harris, who played college football at Penn State University, played a vital role in the Steelers’ dominance of the 1970s, using his hard-nosed style of running to guide Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl victories.

He was named the most valuable player of Super Bowl IX in 1975, when the Steelers defeated the Minnesota Viking. Harris rushed for a then-record 158 yards and one touchdown in the 16-6 victory.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris,” the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats Caucus said in a tweet, sharing photos of the football’s icon last visit to the state’s Senate chamber earlier this year.

“We were very fortunate to receive a visit from him only a couple months back,” the caucus added. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Harris, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990, rushed for 12,120 yards in his thirteen-year professional career, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections.

Harris was expected to attend the Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the now Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, where the team was playing to retire his number 32 jersey during a halftime ceremony, in accordance with the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception” play.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” Steelers’ team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many,” he added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”