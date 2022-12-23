trending:

Obama shares his 2022 favorite book and movie lists

by Maureen Breslin - 12/23/22 5:40 PM ET
AP-Charles Rex Arbogast
Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former President Obama’s favorites for 2022 are in. On Friday, Obama posted on Instagram to share his annual reading and watch lists.

“I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” Obama wrote in the post.

First, the book list, along with a request for recommendations to read in 2023. At the top, perhaps no surprise, his wife’s latest.

See Obama’s top picks to read for 2022 below:

  • “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (which President Obama says he is admittedly “biased” in choosing)
  • “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
  • “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
  • “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff
  • “The Furrows: A Novel” by Namwali Serpell
  • “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry
  • “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
  • “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson
  • “Ducks Two Years in the Oil Sands” by Kate Beaton
  • “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
  • “Liberation Day” by George Saunders
  • “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
  • “Afterlives” by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Obama also listed his top picks of movies to watch from 2022:

  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Decision to Leave”
  • “The Woman King”
  • “Aftersun”
  • “Emily the Criminal”
  • “Petite Maman”
  • “Descendant” (which he also says he is “biased” toward because it was produced by Higher Ground, a production company founded by the Obamas)
  • “Happening”
  • “Till”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “The Good Boss”
  • “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”
  • “A Hero”
  • “Hit the Road”
  • “Tár”
  • “After Yang”

The former president has previously shared his favorite books, movies, TV shows and songs near the end of the year.

