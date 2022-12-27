trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Cameron says he cut footage including firearms from new ‘Avatar,’ regrets past use

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/27/22 4:52 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/27/22 4:52 PM ET
Director James Cameron poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in London, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Director James Cameron said in an interview that he cut 10 minutes of scenes showing the use of firearms in the latest installment of the wildly popular “Avatar” film series, adding that he regrets past use of firearms in his films. 

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, Cameron, who won three Academy Awards for his 1997 film “Titanic,” told the publication about the regret he has with the use of firearms in his films, adding that he cut out 10 minutes from his new film, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” to shift toward his new approach. 

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the popular 2009 “Avatar” film, was released on Dec. 16.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course,” Cameron told Esquire Middle East.  

“Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker,” he added. 

Cameron also said that he wouldn’t direct some of his previous films due to the nature of the violence and use of firearms in them, adding that the current use of firearms in today’s society turns his stomach. 

“I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now,” Cameron said in the interview.  “I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world.” 

“What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach,” Cameron concluded. 

Cameron’s remarks come after the U.S. has seen a recent wave of mass shootings in the past year, including incidents in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Highland Park, Ill.; and Colorado Springs, Colo. 

In the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, lawmakers wrote and passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major legislation to address gun violence in nearly 30 years. President Biden signed the act into law earlier this year.

Tags Avatar Avatar movies Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Esquire Gun violence in the United States James Cameron James Cameron the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
  2. Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events ...
  3. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  4. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  5. Incoming GOP congressman from NY calls for full House ethics investigation into ...
  6. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  7. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  8. Judge denies Hobbs request to sanction Lake over Arizona election claims
  9. Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 ...
  10. Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in place
  11. Russian tycoon dies after apparent fall from hotel window
  12. What to know about the George Santos controversy
  13. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
  14. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  15. Five questions shaping new battle for Senate
  16. Officials extend Buffalo driving ban, will enforce with NY troopers, military ...
  17. Why are Californians so happy?
  18. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
Load more

Video

See all Video