trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes again for controversial Holocaust remarks

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/28/22 5:19 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/28/22 5:19 PM ET

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has once again apologized for her remarks on the Holocaust after being called out by Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief Jonathan Greenblatt on Tuesday.

Goldberg, who co-hosts ABC’s “The View,” was suspended for two weeks earlier this year for saying the Holocaust was not “about race.” She apologized for those comments.

The comments returned to the spotlight this week because of Goldberg’s interview with the London-based newspaper The Sunday Times, in which she said the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” based on race.

In a statement, Greenblatt called out Goldberg for her “offensive” remarks and encouraged her to educate herself “on the true nature of antisemitism and how it was the driving force behind the systemic slaughter of millions.” 

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) published Tuesday, the 67-year-old actress issued another apology, saying she was trying to convey to the Times reporter her previous remarks on the Holocaust.

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments,” especially after “talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in,” Goldberg said in her statement to THR. 

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” Goldberg added. “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not.” 

“In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will,” she concluded in her statement. 

Goldberg made her latest comments while promoting her new film “Till,” in which she plays civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother.

The remarks sparked renewed backlash on social media and come amid mounting warnings of rising antisemitism.

The White House earlier this month created a new task force to combat antisemitism and religious bigotry following high-profile scandals involving rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. 

Former President Trump sparked widespread rebuke for hosting Ye, along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, for dinner at his Florida home last month.

Greenblatt said Goldberg should not apologize “for the ratings” but because “it’s the right thing to do.”

“Failure to address the issue would raise serious questions about her sincerity and solidarity with her Jewish viewers and all those who experience any form of hate,” he said.

Tags ABC News anti-defamation league Anti-Defamation League antisemitism Holocaust Jonathan Greenblatt Jonathan Greenblatt Kyrie Irving Nick Fuentes The Hollywood Reporter The Sunday Times Trump Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg Ye

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  4. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  5. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  6. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  7. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  8. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  11. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  12. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  13. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  14. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  15. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  16. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
  17. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  18. Nassau County DA announces probe into George Santos
Load more

Video

See all Video