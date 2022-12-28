Bill Cosby hints at 2023 return to comedy

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby hinted on Wednesday at a possible return to comedy in 2023 after facing numerous sexual assault allegations and serving time in prison for a conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which was later overturned.

During an interview with Ohio-based radio station “WGH Talk,” Cosby told host Scott Spears that he plans to begin his latest comedy tour by next year, noting that it’s time for audiences to know that he is back.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears, according to Variety.

When Spears asked if 2023 will be a feasible year to start his comedy tour, Cosby responded by saying: “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for the 85-year-old comedian, told the media outlet that Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Cosby, known for his portrayal of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the hit television sitcom “The Cosby Show” for eight seasons, saw his reputation crumble in the last two decades after multiple women alleged that the comedian had sexually assaulted them over the course of 40 years.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and was sentenced to serve a three-to-10 year sentence in prison. The comedian was released from prison three years later after his conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

Five women earlier this month filed a lawsuit against Cosby under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, alleging that Cosby “used his power, fame, and prestige” in “a nefarious, horrific way” to abuse them. Two of the plaintiffs appeared as guest actresses on “The Cosby Show.”

NBCUniversal Media LLC, along with several other production companies, were named defendants in the lawsuit, arguing that the companies, which aired the Cosby sitcom, “enabled and aided” the actor and comedian to commit sexual assault.