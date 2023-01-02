trending:

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

by Jared Gans - 01/02/23 10:50 AM ET
Robin Roberts speaks during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Judd died April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. 

Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer. 

Roberts made the announcement during a segment with author Gabby Bernstein in which they discussed “saying yes” and Bernstein’s book, “Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams.” 

Bernstein asked Roberts what she was saying yes to this coming year. 

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” Roberts said. 

She said she and Laign had talked about marriage but put it off, as Laign was ill at one point.

