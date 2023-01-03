Al Roker returning to ‘Today’ after multiple hospitalizations

Al Roker is returning to “Today” after a health scare had him hospitalized multiple times late last year.

“Al is coming back to the show,” Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday on the NBC morning program.

“Everyone’s like, ‘When? When?’” co-host Hoda Kotb exclaimed, before revealing Roker would make his return to the airwaves on Friday.

The 68-year-old famed weather forecaster said in a November social media post that he was admitted to the hospital after suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs. After being discharged, Roker was readmitted to the hospital weeks later due to what Kotb described as “complications.”

Last month, Roker called his medical challenges a “tough slog,” thanking fans and colleagues for their support.

“I’m a very fortunate person,” he said.

“This is his place,” Kotb said on Tuesday, motioning to an empty space next to her. “He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs,” she said of the TV personality, who’s been with “Today” since 1996.

“Not the same without Al,” Guthrie added. “Our sunshine will be coming back Friday morning.”