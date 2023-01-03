trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Al Roker returning to ‘Today’ after multiple hospitalizations

by Judy Kurtz - 01/03/23 8:55 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/03/23 8:55 AM ET
NBC weather anchor Al Roker
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
File – NBC weather anchor Al Roker attends the 30th annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in New York.

Al Roker is returning to “Today” after a health scare had him hospitalized multiple times late last year.

“Al is coming back to the show,” Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday on the NBC morning program.

“Everyone’s like, ‘When? When?’” co-host Hoda Kotb exclaimed, before revealing Roker would make his return to the airwaves on Friday.

The 68-year-old famed weather forecaster said in a November social media post that he was admitted to the hospital after suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs. After being discharged, Roker was readmitted to the hospital weeks later due to what Kotb described as “complications.”

Last month, Roker called his medical challenges a “tough slog,” thanking fans and colleagues for their support.

“I’m a very fortunate person,” he said.

“This is his place,” Kotb said on Tuesday, motioning to an empty space next to her. “He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs,” she said of the TV personality, who’s been with “Today” since 1996.

“Not the same without Al,” Guthrie added. “Our sunshine will be coming back Friday morning.”

Tags Al Roker Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote
  4. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  5. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  6. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  7. Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
  8. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  9. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  10. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  11. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  12. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  13. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
  14. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  15. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  16. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  17. Five things to expect from the incoming House
  18. A new year, but no new Trump — and there won’t be one, either
Load more

Video

See all Video