Democrats on McCarthy, GOP chaos: Pass the popcorn

House Democrats appear to be pigging out on popcorn as they take in the drama unfolding among Republicans during the vote for the Speaker’s gavel.

Nineteen House Republicans blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from becoming Speaker in the new Congress on Tuesday, sending the House into a third ballot for the first time in a century.

Some Democrats likened the action to a big screen spectacle, popping some kernels for the occasion.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) showed off a paper bag full of popcorn, writing to his more than 1.6 million Twitter followers that he was headed to the House chamber.

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Popcorn was also the snack of choice for Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.).

I’ve got my popcorn ready. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UKmWhMabbO — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 3, 2023

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) indicated that there was plenty of popcorn to go around, flaunting a gigantic bucket of bright yellow kernels.