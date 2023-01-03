trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Democrats on McCarthy, GOP chaos: Pass the popcorn

by Judy Kurtz - 01/03/23 4:16 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/03/23 4:16 PM ET

House Democrats appear to be pigging out on popcorn as they take in the drama unfolding among Republicans during the vote for the Speaker’s gavel.

Nineteen House Republicans blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from becoming Speaker in the new Congress on Tuesday, sending the House into a third ballot for the first time in a century.

Some Democrats likened the action to a big screen spectacle, popping some kernels for the occasion.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) showed off a paper bag full of popcorn, writing to his more than 1.6 million Twitter followers that he was headed to the House chamber.

Popcorn was also the snack of choice for Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.).

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) indicated that there was plenty of popcorn to go around, flaunting a gigantic bucket of bright yellow kernels.

Tags Kevin McCarthy Robin Kelly Ruben Gallego Ruben Gallego Speakership vote Ted Lieu Ted Lieu

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  4. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  5. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  8. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  9. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
  10. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  11. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  12. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  13. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  14. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  15. House adjourns with no Speaker
  16. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  17. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  18. General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
Load more

Video

See all Video