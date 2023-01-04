trending:

Michael Moore: GOP deserves best comedy Emmy for Speaker kerfuffle

by Judy Kurtz - 01/04/23 12:10 PM ET
Filmmaker Michael Moore speaks at at a rally
AP Photo/John Locher
Filmmaker Michael Moore speaks at at a rally with then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Michael Moore says House Republicans should win an “Emmy for Best Comedy” for the “chaos” surrounding the Speaker vote.

“Honest to God, folks, I have not seen anything on TV this funny since maybe a couple of years ago, that Bo Burnham special on Netflix,” the “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said Wednesday on his “Rumble” podcast.

“Send the Emmy for best comedy to the Republican Party in the United States Congress,” Moore said. “Literally, if you were watching this on TV, you were watching the wheels of a clown car coming off one at a time.”

The 68-year-old liberal filmmaker’s remarks came a day after a historic scene on Tuesday in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the required 218 votes on three consecutive ballots to secure the Speaker’s gavel in the 118th Congress. It’s been more than a century since the House required more than one vote to elect a Speaker.

“What took place yesterday, it was unbelievable,” said Moore, a fierce critic of former President Trump. “The whole thing came unglued.”

“The Republican side still just looks like a crazy mess,” he added, acknowledging he was relishing the “embarrassing moment.”

“I couldn’t have been happier. I was laughing so hard. How did we luck out like this?” he said.

In a post to his nearly 6 million Twitter followers, Moore dubbed GOP lawmakers “insurrectionist-loving traitors,” saying “an actual uprising against themselves is pure, sweet justice.”

Moore said that he considered Wednesday’s expected fourth round of voting for Speaker to be must-see TV.

“I’m canceling everything today,” he exclaimed. “I’m just going to sit and watch this. Best comedy of the year.”

