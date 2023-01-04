Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about Meghan: report

Prince Harry wrote in his soon-to-be-released autobiography, “Spare,” obtained by The Guardian, that his brother, Prince William, “knocked me to the floor” during an argument about Harry’s wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry said the argument took place in his home in London in 2019 and resulted in visible injury to his back, according to The Guardian. Harry also said William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry said William’s words were a parroting of “the press narrative” about Meghan, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, Harry then described the altercation, writing that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.”

Harry said that his brother egged him on to fight back after their argument escalated to a physical altercation but that Harry refused, leaving his brother “regretful” and eventually apologetic, according to The Guardian.

William urged Harry not to tell Megan, and Harry said that he did not immediately do so but that she noticed the marks on his back. When she found out, Harry said, she wasn’t surprised or angry but “sad.”

The theme of Harry’s autobiography, according to The Guardian, is that he is the”spare” prince: If anything happens to the heir, Harry would be “the spare.”

Harry wrote about a story in his autobiography, The Guardian reported, of how his father, King Charles, said to his wife, Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, on the day of his son’s birth, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.”

The memoir by Prince Harry is expected to be released in full on Jan. 10.