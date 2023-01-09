trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Prince Harry says he believed for years that Diana faked death

by Judy Kurtz - 01/09/23 9:17 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/09/23 9:17 AM ET

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, says for “many years” he believed that his mother, Princess Diana, had faked her own death.

“For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was gone,” the 38-year-old member of the British royal family said in a Sunday interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes.”

Diana died in a 1997 Paris car crash when Harry was 12 and his brother, Prince William, was 15.

Harry told Cooper he believed that his mother “would never do this to us” and that “maybe this is all part of a plan.”

Diana would reappear at some point, Harry said his teenage and young adult self thought, and then “she would call us and that we would go and join her.”

Promoting his memoir, “Spare,” Harry said in a Monday interview on “Good Morning America” that he was engaging in “magical thinking” in dealing with the grief from his mother’s death.

Harry said he “had huge amounts of hope” his mother would eventually reemerge.

“I say 100 percent it’s a defense mechanism, right? I think for anyone, especially if you’re a kid — you know, I was 12 years old,” Harry told ABC’s Michael Strahan. “I refused to accept that that was what had happened.”

It wasn’t until more than a decade later, when Harry was 23, that he said he accepted that his mother was gone after visiting Paris and requesting to be driven in a vehicle at the same speed through the tunnel where his mother died.

A 2006 investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police found that Diana’s driver was intoxicated and trying to evade paparazzi photographers before the crash.

Harry said during the “60 Minutes” interview that he still doesn’t feel as if he has all the answers he needs about the fatal crash.

“Truth be known, no. I don’t think I do. And I don’t think my brother does either. I don’t think the world does,” Harry said.

“Do I need any more than I already know?” he wondered aloud. “No. I don’t think it would change much.”

Tags British Royal Family Prince William

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  2. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  3. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  4. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  5. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
  9. Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — House gets to work after Speaker election
  11. Supreme Court set for busy winter
  12. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  13. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  14. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  15. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  16. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  17. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  18. Texas Democrat calls for US authorities to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil
Load more

Video

See all Video