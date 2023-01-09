trending:

Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

by Judy Kurtz - 01/09/23 1:08 PM ET
Dr. Dre is slamming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for using one of his songs in a video, blasting the Georgia Republican as “divisive and hateful.”

Greene shared an offbeat, stylized video with her nearly 2 million Twitter followers on Monday, showing her walking through the halls of the Capitol in slow motion while the 1999 Snoop Dogg-featuring hit “Still D.R.E.” plays in the background.

“I don’t license my music to politicians,” rapper and mega-producer Dre, who was born Andre Young, told TMZ in a Monday statement, “especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Dre’s publicist didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment on Monday.

At one point in the nearly-two minute clip, Greene highlighted news coverage of a phone call she said she had with former President Trump on Friday during the contentious election for Speaker of the House. In a photo, Greene — who supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for the Speakership — was seen holding up her cell phone to Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) with the caller identification reading “DT.”

A news report featured in Greene’s video also showed her snapping a selfie with McCarthy on Friday night after he won the Speaker’s gavel.

Dre isn’t the first musical artist to express opposition to their songs being utilized by a politician. Several musicians, including Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M., among others, criticized Trump’s presidential campaigns for playing their songs at political rallies.

