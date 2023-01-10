Queen Elizabeth wanted to know what Meghan thought of Trump when they met: Prince Harry’s memoir

One of the very first things that Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know after meeting Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was what the then-actor thought of Donald Trump.

Prince Harry recounted the first face-to-face his now-wife had with his grandmother in his memoir “Spare,” released Tuesday.

The 38-year-old member of the British royal family said the 2016 chat was unexpected — the queen “popped in” following a church service while Meghan was visiting him in London.

“I could see Meg regretting her jeans and black sweater,” Harry wrote. “I was also regretting my shabby trousers. We didn’t plan, I wanted to tell Granny, but she was busy asking about Meg’s visit.”

“It was all very pleasant. Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump,” said Harry, before noting that the conversation took place just weeks before the 2016 presidential election “so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate.”

“Meg thought politics a no-win game,” Harry recalled, “so she changed the subject to Canada.”

“Granny squinted,” according to Harry, telling the California-born performer, “I thought you were American.”

After his significant other explained that she’d been living in Canada for seven years while starring in the TV show, “Suits,” Harry said the queen “looked pleased.”

“Commonwealth. Good, fine,” she appeared to imply, he wrote.

After his White House win, Trump met with Elizabeth in 2018 — a gathering that some other members of the royal family, including then-Prince Charles and Prince William, reportedly snubbed. Following her death at 96 last September, the 45th president called Elizabeth a “beautiful lady,” praising the monarch’s “generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

Before announcing their engagement in 2017, Meghan criticized Trump in a 2016 interview, dubbing him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Trump has blasted Meghan in multiple interviews, saying he was “not a fan” of the mother of two, and criticizing Harry as “whipped” and an “embarrassment.” The couple stepped down from their duties as full-time working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.