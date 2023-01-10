Mel Gibson dropped from Mardi Gras parade over unspecified threats

trending:

by Jared Gans - 01/10/23 10:54 AM ET
Actor Mel Gibson has been dropped as a participant in a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans a day after he was announced as a guest as a result of unspecified threats. 

The New Orleans-based CBS affiliate 4WWL reported on Sunday that Gibson will no longer participate in the Krewe of Endymion parade as co-grand marshal as a result of unspecified threats.

The Krewe of Endymion is an organization that runs an annual parade for Mardi Gras. It told 4WWL that it received “significant feedback” after Gibson was announced as the co-grand marshal on Saturday, including “threats that cause us great concern.” 

“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade,” it said. 

“We appreciate the cooperation of the city in addressing the issues that will allow us to present another wonderful parade this year along our entire route,” it continued. “We will move forward with our final preparations in the coming weeks for the largest procession in Carnival.” 

The Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and Greater New Orleans Rabbinic Council condemned the selection of Gibson in the parade, citing past antisemitic, racist and misogynistic comments he has made. Those same groups applauded the organization for pulling him. 

Gibson has starred in a wide range of films throughout his career but has faced controversy over numerous comments he has made over the years concerning Jewish people, Black people and women. One comment included a rant he allegedly made toward his ex-girlfriend in which he said the N-word. 

“While the actor has made half-hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies, which may never heal,” the Jewish groups said. 

They added they hope the leaders of Endymion learn why choosing Gibson caused “pain and disappointment” to the Jewish community and other marginalized communities.

