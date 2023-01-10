Zelensky in Golden Globes speech: ‘There will be no third World War’  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday appeared virtually at Hollywood’s 80th annual Golden Globe Awards to tell the audience of entertainment industry A-listers that “there will be no third World War” as the tide turns in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

Zelensky highlighted the award show’s origins back in 1943, during World War II, and said Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion symbolizes “the struggle for the right of the new generations to know about the war only from movies.”

“The First World War claimed millions of lives. The Second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy,” Zelensky said, promising that Ukraine “will stop the Russian aggression” with the help of the free world.

“The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is already clear who will win… We will make it together with the whole free world and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day the day of our victory,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky has remained optimistic about Kyiv’s strength as the fighting continues, nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion last February, and as Moscow appears to make some territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.

“From the other worldly courage of young Iranians rising up, to the ever-persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan, we are reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury, but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for,” said actor Sean Penn as he introduced the Ukrainian president to the screen.

“If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip,” Penn said of Zelensky.

Zelensky last year made a surprise appearance at the Grammys and has taken the chance to speak at a number of cultural events as he continues to advocate for his country amid the war.

He made an unprecedented visit to the White House last month, his first trip out of Ukraine since the start of the war, as Ukraine secured more support from the U.S. government.