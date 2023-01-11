trending:

Bail denied for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

by Sarah Polus - 01/11/23 4:14 PM ET
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to federal prison next week for bank and tax fraud charges after their request for bail was denied on Tuesday.

Court documents show U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross rejected the bail request as well as the Chrisleys’ request to extend their surrender date by 21 days, following arguments by FBI special agents.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” duo will begin their prison sentences in Florida on Jan. 17 as planned.

In November, Ross sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation and seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation, respectively. They were convicted last year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” federal prosecutors previously wrote of the couple. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

