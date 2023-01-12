Library of Congress to honor Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell is being tapped for one of the Library of Congress’s biggest honors — the “Big Yellow Taxi” singer is the winner of this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The songwriter is poised to be honored in March at a tribute concert in Washington, D.C., the Library of Congress announced Thursday. The prize, named after famed songwriting duo George and Ira Gershwin, is considered the “nation’s highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music.”

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement about the choice of the Canadian-born performer.

Calling the 79-year-old Grammy Award winner a “musical genius” who “delves deeply into both the personal and political,” a statement from the Library of Congress said that Mitchell “redefined the role of women musicians.”

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in a statement about being selected for the recognition. “Thank you for honoring me,” she said.

Previous winners of the Gershwin Prize include Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie.

The concert for Mitchell will air on PBS stations across the country on March 31.