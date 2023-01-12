trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ sells a record-setting 1.4M copies in a day

by Judy Kurtz - 01/12/23 10:00 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/12/23 10:00 AM ET
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File
FILE – Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” are displayed at a book store in London, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” sold more than 1.4 million copies in a single day — a record-breaker — according to its publisher.

The English language edition of “Spare” went on sale on Tuesday.

The numbers released Wednesday — which include hardcover, e-book and audiobook editions sold in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom — make the 38-year-old British royal family member’s book the “largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book” ever published by Penguin Random House.

The first-day sales totals for “Spare” outpaced some of the publisher’s previous record-breakers. In 2020, former President Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies. Michelle Obama’s 2018 book “Becoming” sold 725,000 copies in its first day on store shelves.

Harry has been on a promotional blitz ahead of the book’s release, appearing on “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week.

In the memoir, he details what led to him and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to ultimately step down as full-time working members of the royal family and move to California in 2020. The father of two also opens up about his struggles with grief following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, his criticism of the British press and his often-thorny relationship with his family.

Tags meghan Michelle Obama

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  6. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  7. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  8. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  13. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  14. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  15. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  18. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
Load more

Video

See all Video