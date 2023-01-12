trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

New lawmaker sworn in with ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic pays it a visit at Library of Congress

by Judy Kurtz - 01/12/23 3:36 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/12/23 3:36 PM ET
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) poses with Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and a copy of Superman #1, a Constitution, his immigration papers and photo of his late parents at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Greg Nash
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) poses with Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and a copy of Superman #1, a Constitution, his immigration papers and photo of his late parents at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

SPOTTED: Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) getting up close and personal with a first edition “Superman” No. 1 comic as he was reunited with the famed issue nearly a week after being sworn in with it and the Constitution.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden joined the first-term representative at the Library of Congress on Thursday for a chance to check out and snap a few photos on his phone of the coveted Man of Steel comic.

Garcia was sworn in to Congress last week on the Constitution, with the Superman comic tucked underneath, along with a photo of the Peru-born lawmaker’s parents and his citizenship certificate. 

Garcia, 45, has said he’s a longtime Superman devotee. “I became a Superman fan as a kid because I related to him. An immigrant, a sense of justice, and a secret identity,” he tweeted in 2021. His office has said that he learned to read and write English via the famed superhero comic. 

The Superman comic — on loan from the Library of Congress — is one of hundreds of thousands of comic books housed there. The library has the largest publicly available collection of comic books in the country, totaling about 146,000 issues.

Garcia isn’t the only member of Congress to find some comic inspiration at a swearing-in ceremony. Puerto Rico Del. Jenniffer González-Colón (R) requested that a copy of Sensation Comics No. 1 — known as the first comic where Wonder Woman appeared on the cover — be used when she was sworn into office last week with the 118th Congress.

A spokesperson for González-Colón told ITK that she “grew up admiring Wonder Woman” and that she’s remained a diehard fan because the superhero “represents the power of women in conflict resolution, in the search for justice, and for her representation of equality.”

Updated at 4:32 p.m.

 

Tags Carla Hayden Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon Robert Garcia

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  5. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  6. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  7. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  8. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  9. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  10. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  11. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  12. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  13. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  14. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  15. Google warns Supreme Court against ‘gutting’ controversial tech provision
  16. Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified ...
  17. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  18. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
Load more

Video

See all Video