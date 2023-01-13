Gallego’s wife fires back over gas stove tweet: ‘Tells you who does the cooking’

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-Ariz.) wife burned the congressman on Thursday over a sarcastic tweet about gas stoves, as tensions simmered in Washington this week over potential action against the appliances, which have been linked to health problems.

“Hot take: Keep the gas stove and get rid of the air fryer. Only urban elitist use air fryers,” Gallego joked in a tweet.

The Arizona Democrat kept the humor going in the comments, calling one user who said they loved their air fryer “elitist” and telling another who asked about cast-iron skillets that they were “good as long as it has thick layer of carbon on it.”

Gallego’s wife, Sydney Gallego, however, responded with a tweet roasting him.

“@RubenGallego you know we have an air fryer?” she asked, adding, “Tells you who does the cooking.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently faced intense backlash from Republicans and moderate Democrats in Congress after one of its commissioners suggested that a ban on new gas stoves could be on the table.

Both the White House and CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric walked back the commissioner’s statements this week, saying they are not considering a ban. Instead, Hoehn-Saric suggested that the commission is looking “for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards.”

A recent study showed a link between gas stoves and childhood asthma, finding that 12.7 percent of childhood asthma in America was attributable to the appliances.