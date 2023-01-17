trending:

Barack Obama wishes Michelle a happy 59th birthday: ‘You make every day brighter’

by Judy Kurtz - 01/17/23 9:58 AM ET
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Obama is sharing a “bright” birthday message with his wife.

“Happy birthday,” the ex-commander in chief wrote on Twitter and Instagram to Michelle Obama on Tuesday, the day she turned 59.

“You make every day brighter,” Obama said, “and somehow keep looking better!”

Obama included a snapshot of him and Michelle embracing as they looked out over a sunset.

The couple — married in 1992 — has been known to take to social media to mark birthdays and anniversaries.

In a tweet last year for her 58th birthday, Obama called the former first lady his “best friend.”

In an August post on the former president’s 61st birthday, Michelle Obama said life with her husband “just keeps getting better.”

