trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Harris says ‘Veep’ is ‘more like DC than anyone would care to admit’

by Judy Kurtz - 01/17/23 12:28 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/17/23 12:28 PM ET
Getty Images

Vice President Harris says “Veep’s” satirical take on Washington life was actually spot-on, according to the show’s star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“It was incredible,” the actor — who starred as the conniving-but-bumbling fictional politician Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy — recalled in an interview with Variety published Tuesday.

“Her husband, the first gentleman, and she told me they love ‘Veep,’” Louis-Dreyfus said of her face-to-face with Harris and Doug Emhoff, “and that it’s more like D.C. than anyone would care to admit.”

The series ended its run after seven seasons in 2019.

Harris posted a photo of her smiling for a selfie alongside Louis-Dreyfus at President Biden’s first state dinner at the White House in December, quipping on Instagram, “Great to see you, Madam Vice President.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who reunited with the “Veep” cast in 2020 as part of a virtual fundraiser for Democrats and then-White House hopeful Biden, says it will likely be a while before she’d ever consider playing the role again.

A critic of former President Trump, Louis-Dreyfus said the country needs “multiple years of normalcy in Washington before we could revisit something.”

Asked by the publication if a potential rebooted “Veep” plot could feature something on 2021’s deadly riot at the Capitol by supporters of Trump, Louis-Dreyfus replied, “I don’t know how we could.”

“I don’t know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives,” the 62-year-old performer said.

Louis-Dreyfus also weighed in on the pressure for comedians and productions to balance both political correctness and humor.

“It’s tricky. I’m in favor of sensitivity,” she said. “When people complain about being too politically correct, I start to question what their motives are,” she said.

“I believe in irony and satire — there must be a place for it for a culture to survive — but I also believe in being sensitive and kind at the same time,” she added.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kamala Harris

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  2. McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees
  3. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  4. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  5. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  6. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  7. Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
  8. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  9. McCarthy says he ‘always had a few questions’ about Santos résumé
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar get committee assignments back
  11. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  12. Watch live: White House press briefing
  13. Watch live: NBA champ Golden State Warriors visit White House
  14. Zelensky adviser resigns after blaming Ukraine for Dnipro apartment bombing
  15. Youngkin knocks Va. schools over ‘maniacal focus’ on equality
  16. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  17. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  18. Press: GOP House agenda is MAGA on steroids 
Load more

Video

See all Video