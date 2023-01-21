Buzz Aldrin weds ‘longtime love’ as he turns 93

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin announced Friday that he married his “longtime love,” Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin tweeted that he and Faur married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles on the same day that he was honored by the Living Legends of Aviation, which honors people who have significant achievements in the aviation industry.

He said they are “as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin became the second person to walk on the moon in 1969 after his fellow Apollo 11 crew member Neil Armstrong. The third crew member, Michael Collins, did not set foot on the moon but piloted the spacecraft.

Aldrin has previously been married three times.

He left NASA in 1971 and served as the commandant of the Aerospace Research Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California, Reuters reported.