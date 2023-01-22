trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Meghan McCain gives birth to second child

by Sarah Polus - 01/22/23 4:57 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 01/22/23 4:57 PM ET
Meghan McCain attends Variety’s third annual “Salute to Service” celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her second child.

The Daily Mail contributor said she and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning,” she wrote in the post, which included a photo of their older daughter, Liberty Sage, meeting her new sister. “Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!”

McCain ended the post with the quote “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Domenech praised his wife in a comment to the Daily Mail, saying, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Cindy McCain, wed Domenech in 2017.

Tags John McCain Meghan McCain

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  2. Driver found dead in van linked to Monterey Park mass shooting
  3. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  6. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  7. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  8. Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
  9. Manchin: Biden handling of classified documents ‘totally irresponsible’
  10. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  12. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  13. CNN: The comedy news network?
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Two cheers for democracy in America
  16. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  17. China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume
  18. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
Load more

Video

See all Video