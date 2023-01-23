trending:

Jill Biden’s inauguration outfits headed to Smithsonian

by Judy Kurtz - 01/23/23 9:11 AM ET
Jill Biden’s presidential inauguration outfits are making history, as they’re being added to a collection at the Smithsonian.

A pair of Biden’s dresses and coats — complete with matching face masks — will join artifacts at the National Museum of American History’s First Ladies exhibition.

Biden is poised to donate the items at a Wednesday ceremony at the museum in Washington.

Among the items being added to the First Ladies collection: a blue wool tweed dress and matching overcoat designed by Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, which Biden wore to her husband’s 2021 swearing-in ceremony, and an ivory silk wool dress with an embroidered cashmere coat by designer Gabriela Hearst that was sported at the evening inaugural festivities.

The Smithsonian said in a statement about the donations that the coordinating face masks Biden wore with her ensembles would also be featured, which mark “the historic nature of the inauguration, conducted in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The museum said Biden’s inaugural wardrobe would be installed in the popular exhibit — which features 27 dresses from first ladies including Jacqueline Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, among others — “immediately” following the Wednesday ceremony and available for the public to view.

Tags Jill Biden Jill Biden Smithsonian

