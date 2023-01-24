trending:

Trixie Mattel spars with Santos on Twitter

by Judy Kurtz - 01/24/23 9:56 AM ET
A “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star is dragging Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), after the controversial congressman denied that he used to perform in drag queen contests.

The first-term New York Republican, whose finances are reportedly under federal investigation, took to Twitter on Monday to decry actors who have impersonated him on TV, calling them “all TERRIBLE.”

“Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing — for him not me!” Santos said of the comedian’s impression of him last week on “The Tonight Show.”

“Maybe the source material was weak,” Trixie Mattel, who appeared on the seventh season of the Emmy-winning drag queen competition and won season three of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” replied to Santos.

Santos then responded with a knock at Mattel’s “weak acting skills.”

“I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!” Mattel replied.

The comeback was a reference to Santos’s response to a report published last week in which two of his former acquaintances said that the now-lawmaker once participated in drag queen contests and cross-dressed in gay pride events in Brazil.

After initially calling the report “categorically false,” photos emerged appearing to show Santos dressed in drag.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys,” Santos told reporters. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.” 

Santos has been facing pressure to resign — and investigations from federal authorities over potential campaign finance violations — following an avalanche of apparent fabrications about everything from his work history to his education and family heritage.

