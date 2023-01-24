trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Look what you made them do: Senators unleash their Taylor Swift references at Ticketmaster hearing

by Judy Kurtz - 01/24/23 2:25 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/24/23 2:25 PM ET
Taylor Swift receives the award for “Best Video” at the European MTV Awards 2022
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Taylor Swift receives the award for “Best Video” at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee held its hearing Tuesday on last year’s Ticketmaster meltdown, lawmakers came “Ready For It” with their best Taylor Swift references.

The panel’s hearing, aimed at tackling “consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries,” was held in response to November’s Swift concert snafu by distributor Ticketmaster, which left millions of fans unable to purchase tickets.

In addressing the controversy on Tuesday, senators doled out plenty of quips about the 33-year-old Grammy Award winner likely to satisfy any Swiftie.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was first to drop some Swift-inspired legislative prose, saying, “You can’t have too much consolidation — something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift I will say, we know ‘All Too Well.’”

Then it was Sen. Mike Lee’s turn. The Utah Republican, a ranking member on the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, quipped about the subcommittee’s chairwoman, Klobuchar, using a line from Swift’s 2008 mega-hit, “You Belong With Me.”

“To be honest, I had hoped as of a few months ago to get the gavel back,” Lee said, “but once again, she’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) opted for a line from one of Swift’s more recent chart toppers: “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem, it’s me.'”

Lee ended the hearing suggesting that he had some “Bad Blood” with Ticketmaster over the fiasco.

 “I have to throw out, in deference to my daughter Eliza, one more Taylor Swift quote,” Lee said. “’Karma’s a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?'”

A Swift representative didn’t respond to ITK’s request for comment about the music star’s shoutouts from lawmakers.

Tags Amy Klobuchar Mike Lee

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  8. Human microchip implants take center stage
  9. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  10. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  11. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  12. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  13. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
  14. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  17. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  18. McConnell: Debt limit deal up to McCarthy and Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video