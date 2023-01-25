trending:

Marilyn Manson, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esmé Bianco settle sexual assault suit

by Lauren Sforza - 01/25/23 12:46 PM ET
Esme Bianco arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in 2019
Getty Images

Rock musician Marilyn Manson reached a settlement with actress Esmé Bianco on Tuesday in a sexual assault lawsuit she filed against him in 2021.

The “Game of Thrones” actress had accused Manson of raping her in 2011 and using “drugs, force and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” in several incidents.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, filed a motion to dismiss the case in July 2021, arguing Bianco’s allegations were “untrue” and “part of a coordinated attack,” but his motion was later denied.

In the lawsuit, Bianco accused Manson of raping her while she was unconscious or not able to consent. Before filing the lawsuit, Bianco detailed the alleged abuse in an interview with The Cut, specifically saying he cut her with a knife and chased her with an ax.

According to court documents, Manson and Bianco reached a settlement agreement in private mediation. A dismissal to the lawsuit is expected to be filed within the next 45 days, according to the court documents.

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc,” Howard King, an attorney for Warner, told The Hill.

The Hill has reached out to Bianco’s representation for comment.

More than a dozen women have accused Manson of abusive behavior, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who detailed her accusations in a documentary released last year.

