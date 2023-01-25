trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Santos to get his own talking bobblehead, complete with Pinocchio nose

by Judy Kurtz - 01/25/23 4:37 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 01/25/23 4:37 PM ET
A bobblehead of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
Embattled first-term Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) joins the list of political figures who have gotten their own bobbleheads.

It’s no lie — Rep. George Santos is poised to be immortalized as a talking bobblehead, complete with a feature that plays some of the New York Republican’s “biggest lies.”

Two miniature versions of Santos will be offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, it announced Wednesday.

For $30, customers can choose to purchase via a pre-sale either a “standard” Santos, sporting glasses and his signature crew-neck sweater over a dress shirt, or similar one with a Pinocchio-style “elongated nose.”

The lengthy schnoz, the Wisconsin-based museum said, represents the “mounting number of lies and fabrications surrounding Santos’s background that have been documented.”

In addition to the lying look, the bobblehead will feature some of Santos’s reported fabrications “in his own words at the touch of a button.”

The House freshman has come under fire from colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress and is facing investigations from federal authorities over potential campaign finance violations, following multiple instances of apparent fabrications involving his work history, education and family heritage.

The retailer said it would donate a portion of sales from each of the Santos bobbleheads to “dog-related GoFundMe campaigns.”

Earlier this month, two veterans accused Santos of running off with thousands of dollars that the now-congressman had helped to raise in a 2016 GoFundMe effort for a lifesaving surgery for a dog that belonged to one of the homeless servicemembers.

Santos called the veterans’ claims “shocking” and “insane.”

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder Phil Sklar said that the Santos souvenir was created in response to “a growing number of requests” for a diminutive likeness of the 34-year-old lawmaker.

“No one knows how and when the drama surrounding George Santos will end,” Sklar said in a statement, “but we know the bobblehead will be the perfect collectible to commemorate this unbelievable story for years to come.”

Tags George Santos

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  8. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  9. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  10. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  11. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  12. Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated
  13. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  14. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  15. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  16. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  17. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  18. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video