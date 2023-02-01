Michelle Obama launching podcast based on ‘Light We Carry’ book tour

Michelle Obama is launching her first Audible podcast, a series based on her “The Light We Carry” book tour.

Audible announced the debut of “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on Wednesday.

The podcast will feature star-studded conversations Obama had last year as part of the promotional tour for her self-help-style memoir. Kicking off in Washington, D.C., and making stops in a total of six cities across the country, the former first lady spoke with Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman and others “inside intimate venues and in front of small audiences” as part of the tour following her book’s release.

“Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone,” Audible said in a statement about the podcast.

“’The Light Podcast’ goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else,” the company said of the project, premiering March 7.

In a statement, Obama called the podcast “a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible.”

“I can’t wait for you all to take a listen,” she said.

The podcast marks the first original project to debut on Audible since the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, inked a multiyear deal with the company last year. The partnership came months after Higher Ground exited a deal with Spotify.