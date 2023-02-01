trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Steny Hoyer engaged to Brookings Institution senior fellow

by Judy Kurtz - 02/01/23 10:08 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 02/01/23 10:08 AM ET
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) gives a thumbs up following speech at a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Rep. Steny Hoyer — the Maryland Democrat is engaged.

The 83-year-old congressman, who earlier this week was selected to head a new leadership arm for House Democrats, is poised to tie the knot with Elaine Kamarck later this year. The nuptials news was first reported by Politico on Wednesday.

ITK hears that Hoyer has known Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the director of its Center for Effective Public Management, for many years, and the pair recently reconnected.

The father of three’s wife of more than 30 years, early childhood education advocate Judy Hoyer, died of stomach cancer in 1997.

Tags Elaine Kamarck Steny Hoyer

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  2. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  3. College Board revises African American studies class after DeSantis criticism
  4. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  7. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  8. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  9. Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a ...
  10. Spartz says she will support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  11. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  12. Biden, McCarthy meet for high stakes debt showdown
  13. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  14. Trump knocks DeSantis as ‘RINO GLOBALIST’
  15. FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth home
  16. USAID’s largest-ever foreign assistance package doubles down on colonial aid
  17. Kissinger admits he was wrong on Ukraine — what about Taiwan?
  18. House passes bill to block HHS from enforcing vaccine mandate at some health ...
Load more

Video

See all Video