Steny Hoyer engaged to Brookings Institution senior fellow

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Rep. Steny Hoyer — the Maryland Democrat is engaged.

The 83-year-old congressman, who earlier this week was selected to head a new leadership arm for House Democrats, is poised to tie the knot with Elaine Kamarck later this year. The nuptials news was first reported by Politico on Wednesday.

ITK hears that Hoyer has known Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the director of its Center for Effective Public Management, for many years, and the pair recently reconnected.

The father of three’s wife of more than 30 years, early childhood education advocate Judy Hoyer, died of stomach cancer in 1997.