Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history

Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.”

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said to applause on Sunday at the 65th annual Grammys in Los Angeles.

Smith is the first non-binary artist to win in the Grammy category.

“This song has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me,” Petras said.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me, who kicked these doors open for me,” she continued, before praising a friend and Madonna.

“I don’t think I’d be here without Madonna,” Petras said, thanking the “Like a Virgin” singer for “fighting for LGBTQ rights.”

“I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany and my mother believed me that I was a girl,” Petras told the crowd. “And I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”