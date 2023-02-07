trending:

DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address

by Judy Kurtz - 02/07/23 12:20 PM ET
President Biden
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File
FILE – President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties.

Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress.

At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address has inspired a $150 “State of the Union Pub” special. Political junkies with some Benjamins to burn can play the pub’s “exclusive” State of the Union companion drinking game as they down two buckets of Bud Light or Budweiser, eight shots of whiskey, one bottle of sparkling rosé and an extra-large platter of totchos.

The food and beverage deal is similar to another VIP package Union Pub offered amid the Speaker’s race drama in the House last month, with its $218 “Speaker of the Pub” special.

If big spending isn’t conducive to the state of your bank account, Union Pub is also offering $4 pilsners and $5 rail drinks.

“And of course, the State of the Union address will be shown on TVs with sound,” Union Pub said about its Tuesday night game plan.

At Shaw’s Tavern, a Tuesday State of the Union address means lots o’ tacos to go around while Biden is on-screen. The popular spot tells ITK it will offer all of its ”Taco Tuesday” specials starting at 5 p.m., which gives revelers plenty of time to get their taco fix before the president starts speaking at 9 p.m. A Shaw’s Tavern rep also says it’ll be serving up $9 margaritas.

Mission Navy Yard is also getting in on the State of the Union action with a “Blue Victory 2024” mixer and watch party organized by Network for Progress.

The gathering will include “the DMV’s Democrats, progressives, hope mongers and change makers,” according to a promotional page for the free event.

