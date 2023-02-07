President gives nod to Jill Biden’s Super Bowl attendance in SOTU

President Biden is lamenting that he’s missing out on heading to the Super Bowl while his wife gets to go to the big game.

“By the way, chief justice, I may need a court order,” Biden quipped to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as he began his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

“She gets to go to the game … next week,” Biden continued, seemingly referring to his wife, Jill Biden, whom he had recognized in his remarks just seconds earlier.

“I have to stay home,” Biden said to a few laughs. “Gotta work something out here.”

The first lady is a well-known mega-fan of her hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Last month, she cheered them on as they beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles are poised to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

While Biden indicated he wouldn’t be touching down at Sunday’s match-up, he could still make a Super Bowl appearance, as presidents traditionally sit down for a TV interview that’s broadcast ahead of the annual game.