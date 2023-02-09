trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Fox News’s Peter Doocy, Hillary Vaughn announce birth of their first child

by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 11:18 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 11:18 AM ET
Peter Doocy
Greg Nash
Fox News’ Peter Doocy is seen during the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn announced on Thursday the birth of their first child, according to People magazine.

Doocy and Vaughn, who have been married since 2021, confirmed to People magazine that their daughter, Bridget Blake Doocy, was born on Feb. 1. Vaughn, who joined Fox News in 2016, said being a mom is “the best assignment” she’s ever had.

“I didn’t realize this until now, but I’ve been training for motherhood my entire career by trying to get lawmakers on Capitol Hill to respond to my questions. This job isn’t much different,” Vaughn told People magazine.

Vaughn said her water broke when she was on her way to work at Capitol Hill, which she was “prepared” for. She said she knew where to find senators who used to be doctors, and that Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who was a doctor in Wyoming, told her to reach out if she needs anything.

Doocy said that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked with him about what he should name his baby last month, joking that he could name her “Karine.”

“During a briefing last month, the press secretary gave me permission to name the baby Karine and I joked we were considering naming the baby after the president: ‘Joe-sephine.’ But we can report here for the first time her name is Bridget Blake Doocy,” he told People.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy also announced the birth of his first granddaughter on Thursday’s show, saying that he is “so proud.” He said he and his wife Kathy Doocy are ready to help out with the baby so that the new parents can get out of the house.

“I’ve got an announcement: I am now a grandfather,” he said on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” show.

Tags Fox News Hillary Vaughn John Barrasso Karine Jean-Pierre Peter Doocy peter doocy Steve Doocy

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  2. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  3. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  4. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  5. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  6. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  8. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  9. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  10. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  11. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  12. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  13. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  14. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  15. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  16. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  17. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  18. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Load more

Video

See all Video