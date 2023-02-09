Fox News’s Peter Doocy, Hillary Vaughn announce birth of their first child

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn announced on Thursday the birth of their first child, according to People magazine.

Doocy and Vaughn, who have been married since 2021, confirmed to People magazine that their daughter, Bridget Blake Doocy, was born on Feb. 1. Vaughn, who joined Fox News in 2016, said being a mom is “the best assignment” she’s ever had.

“I didn’t realize this until now, but I’ve been training for motherhood my entire career by trying to get lawmakers on Capitol Hill to respond to my questions. This job isn’t much different,” Vaughn told People magazine.

Vaughn said her water broke when she was on her way to work at Capitol Hill, which she was “prepared” for. She said she knew where to find senators who used to be doctors, and that Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who was a doctor in Wyoming, told her to reach out if she needs anything.

Doocy said that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked with him about what he should name his baby last month, joking that he could name her “Karine.”

“During a briefing last month, the press secretary gave me permission to name the baby Karine and I joked we were considering naming the baby after the president: ‘Joe-sephine.’ But we can report here for the first time her name is Bridget Blake Doocy,” he told People.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy also announced the birth of his first granddaughter on Thursday’s show, saying that he is “so proud.” He said he and his wife Kathy Doocy are ready to help out with the baby so that the new parents can get out of the house.

“I’ve got an announcement: I am now a grandfather,” he said on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” show.