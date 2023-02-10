trending:

Alec Baldwin sued by ‘Rust’ cinematographer’s family

by Zach Schonfeld - 02/10/23 11:42 AM ET
Actor Alex Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing charges in the 2021 fatal shooting on the movie set of “Rust” in Santa Fe. (Images: Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office / Composite: KRQE News 13)

The family of the cinematographer who was killed on the set of “Rust” filed a civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the production on Thursday.

Halyna Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after authorities say Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie.

Hutchins’s parents, Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, and her younger sister, Svetlana Zemko, filed the civil suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

“It is clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged, and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive. Halyna was the light in their lives,” Gloria Allred, the family’s attorney, said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and a loss of consortium, a claim that seeks compensation for damages to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

It names Baldwin; Rust Movie Productions; the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; and others involved in the production as defendants and seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

Allred added that the three family members live in Ukraine.

“The tragic loss of their daughter and sister is heartbreaking but now in addition to this tragedy they have to try to cope with that loss while living in Ukraine in the midst of Putin’s war,” Allred said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Baldwin and Guttierez-Reed were both criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter late last month.

The Hill has reached out to their attorneys and the production company for comment.

