trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Schumer welcomes third grandchild

by Judy Kurtz - 02/13/23 11:28 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 02/13/23 11:28 AM ET
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
File – Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, February 2, 2023 to discuss House Republicans for threatening a first-ever default,.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is getting to be a grandfathering pro — the New York Democrat just welcomed his third grandchild.

The senator announced the birth of his newest grandson, Henry, on Monday.

The littlest member of the Schumer brood is the son of the lawmaker’s daughter, Alison, and Elizabeth Weiland.

Alison Schumer and Weiland tied the knot in a 2018 ceremony in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 72-year-old grandfather of three could be seen cradling little Henry — who appeared to be aiming to give Schumer a high-five with his tiny toes — in a snapshot posted on Twitter.

“Joy to the world!” Schumer wrote in the social media post.

Tags Charles Schumer

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  3. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  4. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  5. Watch live: White House press briefing
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  10. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  11. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  12. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  13. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  14. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
  15. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  16. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  17. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  18. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
Load more

Video

See all Video