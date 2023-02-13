Schumer welcomes third grandchild

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is getting to be a grandfathering pro — the New York Democrat just welcomed his third grandchild.

The senator announced the birth of his newest grandson, Henry, on Monday.

The littlest member of the Schumer brood is the son of the lawmaker’s daughter, Alison, and Elizabeth Weiland.

Alison Schumer and Weiland tied the knot in a 2018 ceremony in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 72-year-old grandfather of three could be seen cradling little Henry — who appeared to be aiming to give Schumer a high-five with his tiny toes — in a snapshot posted on Twitter.

“Joy to the world!” Schumer wrote in the social media post.